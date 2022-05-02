Advertisement

Florida police find elderly woman’s body in freezer

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SEBASTIAN, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida are investigating what happened to an elderly woman whose body was found in a freezer in her garage.

The Sebastian Police Department said in a news release they responded to 93-year-old Marie Hoskins’ home after neighbors who had not seen her recently asked for a welfare check.

Officers found the body in the freezer after searching the home. It was occupied by Hoskins’ 64-year-old daughter, who told police she “hadn’t seen her mother Marie in some time,” according to the statement. The daughter’s name was not released.

No one had been charged as of Sunday. Authorities also did not immediately release a cause of death but did say the local medical examiner was involved.

Sebastian is located north of Vero Beach on Florida’s east coast.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

