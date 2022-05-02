Advertisement

Governor recounts Salado tornado church survival story during National Day of Prayer event

Governor Abbott hosts National Day of Prayer breakfast
Governor Abbott hosts National Day of Prayer breakfast(Megan Vanselow)
By Megan Vanselow
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KWTX) - At a breakfast ahead of National Day of Prayer, May 5, Governor Greg Abbott spoke to a crowd of hundreds at the Kalihari Resort and Convention Center Monday, about a Salado area church destroyed in last month’s tornados and the cross that remained untouched inside.

“God is always revealing that he is with us I had a remarkable reminder of that on a recent trip,” Abbott explained to the crowd.

“A few weeks ago, some of you will recall a powerful tornado destroyed countless homes and injured about two dozen people in the area of Salado,” Abbott said.

He told the crowd about his visit to the site where First Cedar Valley Baptist Church once stood on Easter weekend.

“The church was destroyed it was leveled, wiped off the face of the earth. One thing survived unscathed, a massive cross still on the land where the church once stood,” Abbott recalled.

“That cross is an enduring reminder that God is with us this National Day of Prayer, and every day.”

Abbott also spoke about what prayer means to him, “I can tell you for certain, prayer works.”

He talked about first responders killed in the line of duty and touched on his attendance at the funeral for the Texas National Guardsman who lost his life trying to save migrants from drowning over the weekend.

“For Bishop  Evans his last moments on earth were used serving god and saving the lives of others,” Abbott said.

He was first to speak at the morning full of events including breakfast, speakers, song and of course, prayer.

This is the 75th annual National Day of Prayer, and the 29th year the Austin area held an event.

National Day of Prayer is observed the first Thursday in May every year.

