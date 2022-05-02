Advertisement

Kyle Rittenhouse expresses interest in attending Texas A&M University

FILE- Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys discuss items in the motion for mistrial...
FILE- Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys discuss items in the motion for mistrial presented by his defense at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Rittenhouse, the Illinois man acquitted in the shootings of three men during street protests in Kenosha in 2020, has filed papers in court to recover property seized by police after his arrest – including the gun he used in the shootings.(Sean Krajacic | Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool_File)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Kyle Rittenhouse, the 19-year-old whose contentious trial made national headlines last year, is considering attending Texas A&M University.

Rittenhouse was acquitted by a jury of two counts of homicide and several other charges in connection with a 2020 protest shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He argued he fired in self-defense, killing two men and injuring another after each of the men attacked him.

The teen previously attended Arizona State University and studied nursing, but dropped classes due to the stress of the trial, reports say. Now, he may be returning to school.

Rittenhouse was in College Station this past week and posted on Instagram, “ASU has been fun, but becoming an Aggie might be better...”

A few days later he posted a picture of him sitting outside of a local retail store with a caption that said “I’m thinking about staying.”

Rittenhouse has not confirmed if he has applied to the university yet. In a November interview with NewsNation, he spoke about wanting to return to school and was considering changing his name.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

