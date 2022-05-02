Advertisement

Las Vegas police: Body found in barrel at Lake Mead may have been there for decades

Hemenway Harbor boat launch is where the human remains inside of a barrel washed up onto shore Sunday afternoon.
LVMPD says body may have been there for decades.
By Dani Masten and Drew Andre
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a body found in a barrel at Lake Mead over the weekend may date back to the 1980s.

One man said there with young children around when it happened. He said it was a scary sight.

“It just so crazy,” said Las Vegas resident Daniel Ruiz. “It started out as just a normal day at the lake and that is just the craziest thing I have seen at Lake Mead.

“My fiancé's little cousins were there, and they are about 10 and 12 years old and is just something you really don’t want them seeing,” said Ruiz.

LVMPD homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said from examination and additional evidence they found, they believe the barrel was left in the lake sometime in the 1980′s.

Where the barrel was found was roughly 100 feet under water and several hundred yards from shore 40 years ago, according to Spencer.

“Had the water level not receded so far, we never make the discovery,” Spencer said.

Metro said while this may be the first time they have discovered remains due to low lake levels, they said it may not be the last as the levels may continue to drop.

Spencer said they will be reaching out to UNLV or scientists who can help estimate duration of the metal and sea life on the barrel.

“The number one goal right now is to try to figure out if we can identify him, because it will be a very challenging part of this investigation,” Spencer said.

As for Ruiz, he doesn’t plan to make any more visits to what used to be his favorite lake.

“I would rather just go to a better beach now,” said Ruiz. “Just to not see anything scary like that.”

Metro said they started to look through missing cases dating back to the 1980′s to try and identify the victim and there is not direct timeline of how long it will take to identify the victim. They say it is possible they may never get the answers they are looking for.

“We will look into our missing person cases from that timeframe to see if we could get a lead even prior to the DNA,” Spencer said. “There are some items we recovered that we will look through missing person cases to see if there’s even a potential. Granted it’s a needle in a haystack, but right now we have nothing to go on.”

Spencer said it will take months to know if they will be able to extract DNA to help identify the victim.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco Police identify woman shot, killed overnight; shooter at large
The deadly shootout at the Waco Twin Peaks led to the unprecedented arrest of 177 people. In...
Appeals court reinstates civil rights lawsuits of dozens of bikers arrested in 2015 Twin Peaks shootout
Police officers dispatched to the store learned the suspect demanded money, threatened the bank...
FBI investigating aggravated bank robbery inside Waco Walmart
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl
A man attempting to force his way into Ellison High School in Killeen is accused of assaulting...
Police: Man assaulted campus officer while trying to force his way into Ellison High

Latest News

It all started with one text message posted online. Now, more women are coming forward to claim...
‘It’s not OK’: Hawaii Island moms accuse their children’s doctor of inappropriate behavior
"Pantsuit Politics" hosts Beth Silvers and Sarah Stewart Holland.
PREVIEW: Clint Harp "Pantsuit Politics" event at Waco Hippodrome
Clint Harp hosts "Pantsuit Politics" at Waco Hippodrome
Clint Harp brings "Pantsuit Politics" to Waco Hippodrome
Waco's Clint Harp hosted a conversation with "Pantsuit Politics" podcasters Beth Silvers, left,...
Design star Clint Harp hosts political podcasters, hopes to bring something new to Waco
Killeen police put together new plan for mental health calls
Killeen police put together new plan for mental health calls