Low storm chances today and tomorrow with higher chances mid-week

Sunday’s afternoon storms in far West Texas marched eastward at night but the large majority of those storms moved either into North Texas or South Texas leaving us dry. Since we didn’t have any thunderstorms, we’re expecting a conditional risk of storms today. Temperatures this morning will start out very warm and humid in the low-to-mid 70s under cloudy skies. Skies should only partially clear from the morning to the afternoon so highs will only warm up into the mid-80s. Upper 80s are possible if you see sunshine but a chance for rain is also possible too. We’re missing a spark to get storms going so that’s why our rain chances are capped at 20%. IF a storm forms, it’ll likely be strong but most, if not all, should remain rain-free.

Since we don’t have a front or storms to cool us down, our temperatures overnight will again only fall into the low-to-mid 70s by daybreak Tuesday. Tuesday brings another low chance of rain and storms but because of an arriving cold front. The front is expected to make it about halfway through Central Texas before stalling and eventually washing away so the weather will be varied depending on what side of the front you’re on. Behind the front, for the northern half of our area, late day temperatures may fall a bit into the mid-to-upper 70s. Near the front, we’re expecting temperatures to reach the low-to-mid 80s. Ahead of the front, mainly near the Brazos Valley and along and south of Highway 190, temperatures may be able to warm into the upper 80s and low 90s. A few isolated showers or storms may form near and ahead of the front but only a 20% chance of rain is in the forecast.

After Tuesday’s front departs and washes out, we’re expecting a quick return of both humidity and warmth. Wednesday’s high temperatures return to the mid-to-upper 80s with a 30% chance of afternoon showers or storms. Rain chances are slightly higher Wednesday night with the highest chance of rain coming Thursday as a strong storm system and cold front swings through. Thursday’s front will bring us a few hours of rain, potentially some heavy rain at times too, with maybe some hail or gusty winds too. Highs should only reach the mid-80s with the rain (with potentially cooler temperatures where rain is longer-lasting) with morning lows starting out in the low 70s. There’s no colder air behind the front Thursday. In fact, high pressure will build this weekend bringing us sunshine, no rain, and toasty temperatures! Highs Friday in the upper 80s should reach the low 90s Saturday. On Mother’s Day Sunday, high temperatures will likely reach the mid-90s! Sunday’s record high is 96° and that’ll potentially be challenged. If you live west of Highway 281, there’s a chance highs could climb close to 100° Sunday afternoon.

