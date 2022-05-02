Man arrested in shooting at Baylor Scott and White Clinic in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A man who shot at a Baylor Scott and White Clinic in Temple has been arrested Monday morning

The Temple Police Department received multiple phone calls at around 6:55 a.m. in the area of S. 25th St and W Avenue H.

When officers arrived at the parking lot of the Baylor Scott and White Santa Fe Clinic, they found Amoz Jimenez,21, with no shirt, carrying a backpack and a handgun.

At the scene, officers found Jimenez had fired several rounds at the clinic where one bullet hit the building, but no one was inside at the time.

Jimenez was taken to the Bell County Jail on a deadly conduct felony charge.

This shooting has no direct correlation to the shootings in Temple over the weekend.

Anyone with information is to call 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

