May starts warm, humid & *may* bring rain this week

Tonight we have a low chance of rain and storms with a weak cold front diving southward. The front is expected to make it about halfway through Central Texas before stalling and eventually washing away. That means that we aren’t expecting a significant cool down with the front but temperatures tomorrow will greatly depend on what side of the front you end up on. Where the front passes through, temperatures could hold in the 70s with north winds but those that don’t get the wind shift out ahead of the front, will likely still reach the mid 80s. A few isolated showers or storms may form near and ahead of the front but only a 20% chance of rain is in the forecast.

Rain chances are slightly higher Wednesday night with the highest chance of rain coming Thursday as a strong storm system and cold front swings through. Now that said, models are in complete disagreement on how much rain we could see. One is dry, one is fairly wet with multiple inches possible. Lately we’ve been in this pattern, it seems, where one model gives us a decent shot for rain and the other is dry. As we get closer to each event, rain totals trend downward and the drier of the two models seems to win out. I hope that’s not the case with Thursday’s front/rain chances. Stay weather aware Wednesday night and Thursday because if we can get a good shot for rain along the cold front, storms could go severe quickly with a locked & loaded atmosphere and the cold front acting as a trigger.

Mother’s Day weekend: high pressure takes over giving us sunshine, no rain, and toasty temperatures! Highs Friday in the upper 80s should reach the low 90s Saturday. On Mother’s Day Sunday, high temperatures will likely reach the mid-90s! Sunday’s record high is 96° and that’ll potentially be challenged. Add in the humidity and the feels like temperatures could be pushing the upper 90s and maybe even triple digits!

