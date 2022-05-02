Advertisement

North Carolina couple arrested after man abuses, tortures girlfriend’s children, authorities say

According to authorities, the man abused and tortured two children on multiple occasions.
According to authorities, the man abused and tortured two children on multiple occasions.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County couple has been arrested after a mother’s boyfriend allegedly abused and tortured her two children.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) responded to a call on April 8, 2022 regarding the well-being of a 2-year-old child. According to RCSO, the child was suffering from facial injuries, possibly caused by abuse.

The boy was taken to Rowan Medical Center with injuries not life-threatening.

RCSO detectives along with the Department of Social Services launched an investigation into the situation, temporarily removing the toddler and his 9-year-old sibling from the home.

Following the investigation, authorities determined that the boyfriend of the children’s mother, William Joseph Elliot Jr., 27, had abused and tortured both children on multiple occasions.

On April 29, Elliot and his girlfriend, Patricia Leigh Hall, 25, were arrested.

Elliot is charged with felony child abuse, misdemeanor child abuse, and assault on a child under the age of 12. He is being held under a $500,000 secured bond.

Hall is being held under a $50,000 secured bond and is facing several counts of misdemeanor child abuse and failure to report a crime against a juvenile.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl
The deadly shootout at the Waco Twin Peaks led to the unprecedented arrest of 177 people. In...
Appeals court reinstates civil rights lawsuits of dozens of bikers arrested in 2015 Twin Peaks shootout
A man attempting to force his way into Ellison High School in Killeen is accused of assaulting...
Police: Man assaulted campus officer while trying to force his way into Ellison High
Police officers dispatched to the store learned the suspect demanded money, threatened the bank...
FBI investigating aggravated bank robbery inside Waco Walmart
Deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Office has arrested nine suspects in connection to an...
9 arrested during undercover sting targeting prostitution in Bell County, Fort Hood

Latest News

FILE - Former U.S. Air Force veteran and Iraq war double amputee Brian Kolfage, second from...
Problems remain for We Build The Wall group after founder’s guilty plea
A testing oversight forced the state to call off the execution of Oscar Smith an hour before he...
Tennessee pauses executions, will review lethal injections
File Graphic
Man arrested in shooting at Baylor Scott and White Clinic in Temple
Call 988: New suicide hotline number to launch in July
Video posted online Sunday by Ukrainian forces showed elderly women and mothers with small...
First civilians leave Mariupol steel plant; hundreds remain