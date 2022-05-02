Planet Fitness offering free memberships to high school students this summer

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Planet Fitness is offering a free summer pass for high school students this summer and sign up begins May 16, 2022.

The pass allows students in between the ages of 14 to 19 to work out for free at any of Planet Fitness’ 2,200 locations across the U.S.

Students under 18 must register with a parent or guardian online or in-club.

The summer pass is effective from May 16 until August 31, 2022.

About 900,000 students signed up when the program first launched in 2019.

To pre-register, visit PlanetFitness.com/SummerPass. Once you’ve signed up, you can download the Planet Fitness App to get your digital keytag.

