Retrial begins for man accused of stealing clothes at Waco mall, injuring off-duty officer during altercation

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The retrial of an Austin man charged with stealing clothes at Richland Mall and injuring an off-duty police officer while trying to escape kicked off Monday in Waco’s 19th State District Court.

Andre Duane Boyd’s first trial in late March ended in mistrial when jurors could not reach a verdict after seven hours of deliberations.

Boyd, 48, is on trial again on aggravated robbery and aggravated assault against a peace officer charges, both first-degree felonies. Since the last trial, prosecutors Will Gray and Duncan Widman have added a third-degree felony evading arrest in a vehicle charge against Boyd.

Boyd, a lifelong criminal who has been jailed 989 days, is charged as a habitual criminal, which could bump up the minimum punishment he faces from five to 25 years with a maximum of life in prison on the first-degree counts.

Boyd represented himself at his first trial, with Waco attorney Alan Bennett appointed as stand-by attorney for assistance. This time, Boyd has elected to have Bennett, an experienced criminal attorney, represent him at trial.

Prosecution testimony is set to begin Tuesday morning.

Boyd is charged in an Aug. 18, 2019, incident in which Precinct 5 Deputy Constable Roy Luna, who was working security at Dillard’s that day, tried to detain Boyd after he was seen carrying about $800 worth of clothing from Dillard’s.

Luna, a former Waco police officer, was injured when he got his leg pinned between the car door and the frame while trying to stop Boyd from driving away in a Chevrolet Tahoe. Most of the incident was captured by store surveillance cameras, officers’ body cameras and customers’ phones. Boyd backed into or sideswiped at least four cars before running into a parked van and injuring Luna’s leg.

Video also showed Boyd, who has at least a dozen felony convictions, telling paramedics he used crack cocaine and methamphetamine that day. It also showed officers pulling Dillard’s bags from Boyd’s pants and a backpack in the Tahoe.

Boyd did not testify at the first trial but claimed after Luna shocked him with a stun gun, perhaps as many as four of five times, he was “tased and dazed,” rendering him incapable of voluntarily controlling his actions. He told jurors if he was not in control of his actions, he could not have committed an intentional or reckless act.

Boyd apologized for injuring Luna and admitted he probably should have returned to the store with him. However, he said the effects of the stun gun left him without control over his actions.

Court records show Boyd has felony convictions in several counties for burglary of a habitation, four convictions for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, four convictions for theft, two for burglary of a building and one for burglary of a motor vehicle.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.