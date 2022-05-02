Scam Alert: Waco Police warn about man posing as Chief Victorian’s son, asking for money

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department on Monday said it has received numerous reports of someone posing as the son of Police Chief Sheryl Victoria and asking for money.

“We would like everyone to know Chief Victorian does not have any kids and, if she did, she would help them with the resources they need,” the police department said.

“If someone approaches you claiming to be any part of Chief Victorian’s family and asking for money, kindly tell them to call her.”

Victorian, sworn into her position on March 15, 2021, made history as the first Black person and first female to serve as police chief in Waco.

