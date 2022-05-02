Advertisement

Suspect charged with manslaughter for shooting death of Woodway man

Michael Anthony Soliz, 49, charged with Manslaughter
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department on Monday announced the arrest of Michael Anthony Soliz, 49, charged with Manslaughter, in connection with the shooting death of Benjamin Brannan Miller, 45, of Woodway.

Police said Miller was fatally shot in the 1500 Block of North 11th Street at approximately 3:30 p.m. on April 9, 2022.

When officers arrived, they found Miller suffering from a gunshot wound and immediately began administering medical aid until paramedics arrived.

Miller was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

