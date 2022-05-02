Advertisement

Temple Police need help locating endangered teen who escaped CPS custody

Marcel Byrd is 5'05" tall and weighs about 150 pounds.
Marcel Byrd is 5'05" tall and weighs about 150 pounds.(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department on Monday afternoon asked the community for help locating Marcel Byrd, 13, a missing and endangered teenager.

The boy was last seen escaping the custody of Child Protective Services and getting inside a silver 2002 Honda van with the license plate KRB3148.

Byrd is 5′05″ tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Call Temple Police at 254-298-550 if you have information on his whereabouts.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl
The deadly shootout at the Waco Twin Peaks led to the unprecedented arrest of 177 people. In...
Appeals court reinstates civil rights lawsuits of dozens of bikers arrested in 2015 Twin Peaks shootout
File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco Police identify woman shot, killed overnight; shooter at large
Police officers dispatched to the store learned the suspect demanded money, threatened the bank...
FBI investigating aggravated bank robbery inside Waco Walmart
A man attempting to force his way into Ellison High School in Killeen is accused of assaulting...
Police: Man assaulted campus officer while trying to force his way into Ellison High

Latest News

Killeen police put together new plan for mental health calls
Killeen police put together new plan for mental health calls
Jon Decker discusses the latest news in Washington
White House correspondent Jon Decker discusses the latest news out of Washington
Ivan Azua, 21, pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child in an incident that...
Waco man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting child relative after prosecutors offer deferred probation
Killeen police are set to start a new program aimed at better responding to mental health calls.
Decals, registration system part of Killeen Police plan to aid in mental health calls