Temple Police need help locating endangered teen who escaped CPS custody

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department on Monday afternoon asked the community for help locating Marcel Byrd, 13, a missing and endangered teenager.

The boy was last seen escaping the custody of Child Protective Services and getting inside a silver 2002 Honda van with the license plate KRB3148.

Byrd is 5′05″ tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Call Temple Police at 254-298-550 if you have information on his whereabouts.

