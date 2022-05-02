Vendors layout struggle of downtown location, but traffic picking up

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Downtown revitalization is something that is said a lot, but there are not many who think about how difficult the task is.

Well, there has been a lot of struggle for vendors at a newly-opened flea market in downtown Killeen. Part of the issue is, there is harldy anyone who goes downtown, but the vendors are hoping to change that.

“Traffic here has picked up, somewhat,” said Tamara Allen-McVay, a vendor at the Golden Flea market in Killeen.

It is a slightly optimistic view Allen-McVay and others have been echoing recently, since the Golden Flea opened up about one year ago.

Getting vendors and shoppers down there has been a challenge partly because of location.

“Like I said, I didn’t even know it was open, I didn’t even know it was here,” said Jessamy Hairford, who is also a vendor.

Both Hairford and Allen-McVay are among the more than dozen vendors who go out to the market on a weekly basis.

“The first thing people think when they see the address is, downtown? Over there?” said Hairford.

The struggle to get people downtown also comes as the City of Killeen works to get more down there as well.

In January, $1 million worth of small business grants were announced. Over the weekend the city also hosted the three-day Celebrate Killeen Festival.

“I think there’s a future for it, but I think it needs a lot of work,” said Hairford.

It is not all bad, though. Vendors have noticed more people coming in after they have put up more signage throughout the area.

“We just invite people, just to come down to see. Before they take any kind of deterrent and say, ‘oh no, it’s downtown,’” said Allen-McVay.

Still, there are some suggestions on what could get more people down there.

“So little things like this will make it more family friendly. Give me a reason to go, give me something to do there besides go get paperwork or a permit for a yard sale, etc., etc,” said Hairford.

