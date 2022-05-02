Waco ISD announces new district leaders

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The principals of Waco High and University High will be taking on district leadership roles for the 2022-2023 school year.

Waco ISD’s superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon has selected Lisa Saxenian to serve as the district’s next director of career and technical education and Dr. Ricky Edison to become the first director of student attendance and welfare.

Both will continue to lead their respective campuses through the end of the current school year.

Saxenian became the principal of Waco High in July 2021 after more than two decades as the dean of academies and an assistant principal at the campus. She first joined Waco ISD as a Spanish teacher in 1986 and became the assistant principal of Lake Air Middle in 1996 before moving to Waco High as an assistant principal in 2000.

Saxenian was honored as the Region 12 Secondary Teacher of the Year in 1992 and as the Region 12 Assistant Principal of the Year in 2006.

Saxenian will oversee career and technical education programs at both high schools as well as the Greater Waco Advanced Manufacturing Academy and the Greater Waco Advanced Health Care Academy. She succeeds Donna McKethan, who is retiring at the end of the current school year.

“I love Waco High, and I particularly loved my time leading career and technical education at Waco High as the school’s dean of academies,” said Saxenian. “Whether students plan to start a career or head to college after graduation, career and technical education gives them an opportunity to discover their passions and hone skills that provide the foundation for a lifetime of success. I couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to serve young adults across Waco ISD and the greater Waco area in this way.”

Edison left the superintendentship in Abbott ISD to become University High’s principal in January 2017. A former teacher and coach at the school, Edison brought stability to University High following investigations that discovered attendance and grading irregularities under previous administrators.

During his 25 years in public education, Edison has also served as an assistant principal at Bell’s Hill Elementary and the principal of South Waco Elementary.

As the director of student attendance and welfare, Edison will lead Waco ISD’s efforts to improve student attendance rates, which have declined statewide as students returned to the classroom following remote instruction. The director of student attendance and welfare is a new position for the district made possible by federal funding intended to help schools recover from the pandemic.

“Every day, I challenge our students to do three things: love, serve and care. I was interested in this role, because it will allow me to do just that for students and families across our city,” said Edison. “I am and will always be a Trojan, but I’m looking forward to sharing the best practices that we’ve discovered at University High with other campuses and building on them going forward.”

With the announcement of the district leadership roles next school year, the search is underway for their successors. District officials hope to select the next principals for Waco and University high schools by early this summer.

