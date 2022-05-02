Waco ISD votes to extend Transformation Waco contract for two years

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Transformation Waco is here to stay.

The Texas Education Agency asked the boards of Waco ISD and Transformation Waco to come to an agreement on amending their contract so they could receive funding for this school year, and years going forward. The automatic renewal clause had to be removed and replaced with a set time frame for the contract.

The deadline for a contract agreement was inching closer and $1.8 million annually hung in the balance, but Transformation Waco and Waco ISD reached an agreement.

“Motion passes three to two,” Angela Tekell, President of the Waco ISD Board of Trustees, announced.

The approved amendment will extend the contract through 2024 and gives the schools under Transformation Waco more time to meet state standards before having to return to Waco ISD. A school would have to fail to meet standards for three consecutive years and then would return to Waco ISD after the 4th year.

“No one is against the transformation zone,” Stephanie Korteweg, Vice President of the Waco ISD Board of Trustees, said. “Any success for the transformation zone is a success for the entire community.”

Success is the mission of the in-district charter. Their purpose is to boost the overall performance of the five schools they oversee; Alta Vista, Brook Avenue, J.H. Hines, G.W. Carver Middle School and Indian Spring Middle School.

With the contract extension, Transformation Waco will continue to provide wrap-around services.

“We operate under a community schools model,” Josh Wucher, Transformation Waco’s Chief Communications Officer, said. “We treat schools as neighborhood hubs that bring together academics, youth development, family and community engagement with an infusion of wrap-around health and social services.”

The contract extension will allow the continuation of unique resources including on-campus family support specialists, after-school programming, and partnerships with others in the community like Baylor’s School of Social Work and Waco Family Medicine.

“We have partnered with Waco Family Medicine to offer telehealth visits for our students during the school days so that’s available to all Transformation Waco students,” Wucher said. “And that’s both for medical visits and behavioral health visits.”

Transformation Waco works to connect families with the community to offer support academically, socially, emotionally, behaviorally, physically, and mentally.

The resources also extend to teachers with things like their Novice Teacher Academy offering a helping hand to new teachers.

To read more about the services offered in Transformation Waco, they have a full list of resources and community partnerships online.

