Waco man pleads guilty to raping child relative after prosecutors offer deferred probation

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man pleaded guilty Monday to sexually assaulting an 8-year-old family member in November 2015 in exchange for a recommendation from prosecutors that he be placed on deferred probation.

Ivan Azua, 21, pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child in an incident that occurred when he was 15 years old.

Prosecutor Tara Avants recommended that Azua be placed on deferred probation. Judge Thomas West of Waco’s 19th State District Court, has scheduled sentencing for July 15.

Azua was detained in the incident as a juvenile. However, a McLennan County grand jury certified him to face the charge as an adult in July 2020, according to court records.

The girl told her mother about the alleged assault three years later when she was 11, reports show. Azua admitted going to the girl’s home on Trice Avenue when no adults were present, but he initially denied the sexual assault allegations.

The girl reported that Azua put his hand over her mouth and sexually assaulted her.

“In this case, we considered the background of the defendant and his age,” Avants said. “His age was a big consideration in this case, and additionally, as we were preparing for trial this week and meeting with witnesses, there was some additional information that came to light that required us to reassess the strength of the case. We discussed the plea offer with the family and what comes with proving these types of cases and they approved of the deferred probation offer.”

Azua’s attorney, Calvin McLean, declined comment on the case Monday.

In deferred adjudication cases, there is no final judgment of guilt if defendants complete the terms and conditions of probation. If the probation is revoked, they face the whole range of punishment, which in this case would be from five to 99 years or up to life in prison.

Azua was placed on probation after misdemeanor convictions last year for drunken driving and possession of a controlled substance, according to court records.

If West approves the plea agreement and places Azua on deferred probation, he still must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, Avants said.

