Advertisement

Waco Police identify woman shot, killed overnight; shooter at large

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By Joe Villasana
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 12:48 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department on Monday identified Lydia Mendoza, 29, as the woman who died after she was shot Sunday night.

A second woman was wounded during the shooting and the shooter remained at large Monday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to investigate the shooting shooting near the 3400 block of Morrow Avenue at about 8:34 p.m. on May 1.

Upon arriving at the scene, the officers found Mendoza and another woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics transported the victims to a hospital, where Mendoza died as a result of her wounds.

Police have not yet provided any information regarding the shooter, including a description.

If you have any information regarding this murder, call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500.

You can also send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357 and you could receive up to a $2,000 reward if an arrest is made.

This is the twelfth murder investigation of 2022.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl
The deadly shootout at the Waco Twin Peaks led to the unprecedented arrest of 177 people. In...
Appeals court reinstates civil rights lawsuits of dozens of bikers arrested in 2015 Twin Peaks shootout
Police officers dispatched to the store learned the suspect demanded money, threatened the bank...
FBI investigating aggravated bank robbery inside Waco Walmart
A man attempting to force his way into Ellison High School in Killeen is accused of assaulting...
Police: Man assaulted campus officer while trying to force his way into Ellison High
Deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Office has arrested nine suspects in connection to an...
9 arrested during undercover sting targeting prostitution in Bell County, Fort Hood

Latest News

Ivan Azua, 21, pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child in an incident that...
Waco man pleads guilty to raping child relative after prosecutors offer deferred probation
Killeen police are set to start a new program aimed at better responding to mental health calls.
Decals, registration system part of Killeen Police plan to aid in mental health calls
Transformation Waco
Waco ISD votes to extend Transformation Waco contract for two years
Governor Abbott hosts National Day of Prayer breakfast
Governor recounts Salado tornado church survival story during National Day of Prayer event
Michael Anthony Soliz, 49, charged with Manslaughter
Suspect charged with manslaughter for shooting death of Woodway man