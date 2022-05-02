Waco Police identify woman shot, killed overnight; shooter at large

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department on Monday identified Lydia Mendoza, 29, as the woman who died after she was shot Sunday night.

A second woman was wounded during the shooting and the shooter remained at large Monday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to investigate the shooting shooting near the 3400 block of Morrow Avenue at about 8:34 p.m. on May 1.

Upon arriving at the scene, the officers found Mendoza and another woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics transported the victims to a hospital, where Mendoza died as a result of her wounds.

Police have not yet provided any information regarding the shooter, including a description.

If you have any information regarding this murder, call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500.

You can also send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357 and you could receive up to a $2,000 reward if an arrest is made.

This is the twelfth murder investigation of 2022.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.