Waco Police looking for murder suspect after two women shot; one dead

By Joe Villasana
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 12:48 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police Department officers are looking for a murder suspect after a shooting Sunday night that wounded two women and resulted in the death of one of the victims.

Officers were dispatched to investigate a shooting shooting near the 3400 block of Morrow Avenue at about 8:34 p.m. on May 1.

Upon arriving at the scene, the officers found two women suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics transported the victims to a hospital, where one of the two died as a result of the wounds.

Police said the shooter remains at large.

If you have any information regarding this murder, call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500.

You can also send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357 and you could receive up to a $2,000 reward if an arrest is made.

This is the twelfth murder investigation of 2022.

