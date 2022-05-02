Advertisement

‘You’re going down’: Armed robbery victims in Kansas City post TikTok to catch suspects

By Abby Dodge
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A Kansas City family is trying to get their own justice through social media.

After an armed robbery outside their home, the Davis family turned to Facebook and TikTok for help.

The Davis family planned to pack up their luggage and head to a family wedding April 28th, but they were quickly interrupted.

“The only thing we had left to do was load up the kids and we’re ready to go,” said father Kyle Davis.

Tara Davis was inside her home when she noticed someone pulling luggage out of their truck. Her husband ran outside to catch the person responsible.

“He had to get through me to get back into the vehicle,” said Kyle Davis. “That’s when he pulled out a gun. That obviously made me back away pretty quick.”

Tara said after the suspect pulled a gun on her husband, she pulled out her phone. She was hoping to get a shot of the license plate. There wasn’t one, but she got a clear picture of the suspect’s intensions.

Tara’s phone captured a woman in the passenger seat flipping her off with both hands.

“And, honestly it’s given me so much motivation to get her face out there for being so arrogant for saying “F*** you, this is mine now. Get out of our way,” said Davis. “When you act like that, you’re going down.”

Davis decided to make a TikTok with the photos she captured. The video has gotten more than 30,000 views in just a few short days.

“You know, it just goes to show I’m going to do everything I can on my own and with the community to try and get these people,” she said.

The Davis family has filed a police report with KCPD.

