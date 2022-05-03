Advertisement

Border officers Seize over 71,500 Pills of undeclared controlled medication

Selman Munoz was arrested for bags containing 71,590 pills of undeclared prescription medication
Selman Munoz was arrested for bags containing 71,590 pills of undeclared prescription medication(CBP/Cameron County Sheriff's Office)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KWTX) -U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at a Brownsville bridge seized undeclared pharmaceutical medication Sunday.

Officers working at the Los Indios International Bridge on May 2 when a 33-year-old man who is a United States citizen attempted to enter the United States in a 2015 Ford that was referred to secondary inspection.

While in the secondary inspection area, officers discovered pills hidden within the vehicle.  CBP officers removed the prescription medication which contained a total of 71,590 pills of prescription medication including 58,038 Xanax pills.

Bags containing 71,590 pills of undeclared prescription medication seized by CBP officers at...
Bags containing 71,590 pills of undeclared prescription medication seized by CBP officers at Brownsville Port of Entry.(US Customs and Border)

CBP officers seized the undeclared medication along with the vehicle, arrested the traveler and turned him over to the custody of Cameron County Sheriff officers for further investigation.

Selman Munoz has been charged with with two counts of Manufacture or Delivery of Substance.

