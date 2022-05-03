Boyd Retrial: Security officer testifies about alleged shoplifter’s getaway attempt outside Waco Dillard’s

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A security officer testified Tuesday that Andre Boyd walked out of Dillard’s carrying $800 worth of clothes in 2019 and then injured the police officer’s leg when he crashed his SUV into another vehicle during his getaway attempt.

Boyd, 48, of Austin, is on trial in Waco’s 19th State District Court for the second time in two months on aggravated robbery, aggravated assault against a peace officer and evading arrest charges.

Boyd’s first trial in March ended in mistrial with jurors deadlocked after seven hours of deliberations.

Roy Luna, a Precinct 5 deputy constable and a retired Waco police officer, testified that he confronted Boyd outside Dillard’s on Aug. 19, 2019, after Boyd carried an armload of clothes from the store and resisted his efforts to detain him.

Prosecutors Will Gray and Duncan Widman, who rested their case Tuesday evening, played videos of the altercation for the jury from store surveillance cameras, customers in the parking lot who videoed the incident with their phones and Waco police officer body cameras.

FROM THE KWTX ARCHIVES: Shoplifting attempt at Waco Dillard’s resulted in altercation that injured off-duty police officer

Boyd’s attorney, Alan Bennett, will call defense witnesses when the trial resumes Wednesday morning. Boyd represented himself at his first trial, with Bennett on stand-by status. This time, Boyd is allowing Bennett to represent him.

Continuing Boyd’s defensive theme from the first trial, Bennett told jurors in opening statements Tuesday that multiple shocks from Luna’s Taser stun gun during the incident rendered Boyd incapable of voluntarily controlling his actions.

“A person can only be held criminally responsible for voluntary actions,” Bennett said. “The state must prove that the Taser did not affect the voluntariness of his actions.”

Luna told jurors he checked the clothing Boyd was carrying after stopping him in the parking lot. He said it was easy to determine the items were stolen because they were not in bags and bore no proof-of-purchase stickers that Dillard’s typically puts on purchases.

Luna said Boyd offered to show him a receipt for the clothes, but he never produced one as he brushed aside Boyd’s efforts to get him to return to the store and continued backing slowly toward his Chevrolet Tahoe in the parking lot.

Boyd finally made it to the driver’s seat of the Tahoe, where Luna said he tased him after Boyd reached into his pockets. Boyd started the SUV and put it in reverse, with Luna hanging onto Boyd’s shirt with one hand and his Taser with the other. Luna could be heard telling a woman in the parking lot to video the incident and asking her mother to call Waco police.

Boyd backed out of the parking space with Luna clinging to him and trying desperately to keep from falling beneath the SUV’s tires, he said. Luna tried to stun Boyd again, but he said the stun gun didn’t have the same effect on Boyd that the first attempt did.

“At that point, I was just holding on for my life,” Luna said. “I was just trying to stay alive and survive.”

Boyd backed into a car and then lunged forward, sideswiping a couple of more cars before swerving to the left and hitting a parked van with the left side of the Tahoe.

Luna’s left leg was pinned between the car door and the SUV frame when Boyd struck the van. However, the officer, who was working at the time for Texas State Technical College police, kept a firm grasp on Boyd as Dillard’s employees and customers rushed to help Luna.

Boyd tried to escape the SUV, but Luna and customers barricaded the doors and waited for Waco police officers to take Boyd into custody.

Luna said he doesn’t remember trying to stun Boyd more than twice. He was treated at a hospital for leg abrasions and bruising and could not return to active duty for about two weeks.

Luna testified that Boyd was not acting erratically or seemed like he was under the effects of the stun gun. He told jurors it appeared all his actions were intentional and voluntary, including evading detention, starting the car, shifting it into gear and trying to flee.

In other prosecution testimony, AMR paramedic Cheyenne Robb told jurors that Boyd admitted he had used “ice,” a form of methamphetamine, and “crack,” a form of cocaine, at some point that day.

Waco police officer Joseph Hooten testified he found a crack pipe in Boyd’s Tahoe and Dillard’s bags in his pants and in a backpack. The officer said thieves commonly carry empty bags into a store and place stolen items in the bags before leaving.

Boyd, who has at least 12 prior felony convictions, is charged as a habitual criminal, which could increase the minimum punishment he faces from five to 25 years with a maximum of life in prison if convicted on the two first-degree felony counts.

