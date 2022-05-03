Cold front, storm chances & incoming hot weekend

Wednesday winds pick back up out of the south pulling in the humidity once again & we are back into the mid and upper 80s for daytime high temperatures. This will help to prime the atmosphere for some rain/storm chances as a cold front approaches for Thursday. Before the cold front, we are eyeing the active dryline out in west Texas for Wednesday afternoon. Depending on when & where storms fire up, we could see some activity creep into our area late Wednesday afternoon/evening. Thursday brings the best chance for rain, but also storms, this week - after that the heat really takes over going into Mother’s Day weekend.

Storm chances are not guaranteed Wednesday afternoon/evening but you’ll want to stay weather aware just in case. Storms on Wednesday, if they can make it into Central Texas could contain strong winds and hail. Thursday features a strong cold front coming late morning/early afternoon, and a strong storm chance along with it. Concerns for Thursday’s storms are primarily strong winds & hail, but an isolated tornado is possible. Temperatures will greatly depend on the cold front timing & rainfall totals....we could rebound into the low 80s, but some models keep us much cooler than that for Thursday. Enjoy the cooler weather because...

The heat is really cranking up this weekend. So is the humidity! Meaning this weekend will feel like summer. Highs are in the mid to upper 90s Saturday and Sunday underneath a mostly sunny sky. With the lack of rainfall and exceptional drought for areas west of I-35, we could see some of the first triple digit readings of the year (for some) this weekend.

