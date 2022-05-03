Daughter of beloved Waco quilter who passed away donates treasure trove of items to hospice care

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The daughter of a well-known, and highly skilled, quilter in Central Texas who passed away at the age of 84 in November in Waco has donated a treasure trove of supplies belonging to her mother to a group that provides quilts for those in hospice care.

Lee Fadal owned The County Fair Quilt Patch in Waco for nearly 30 years, which began in her garage and eventually blossomed into a shop on Lake Air Drive.

When she died the day before Thanksgiving of 2021 following several strokes, Fadal left behind decades of collected quilting materials.

Fadal’s daughter, Marcena Collier, didn’t want to trash her mother’s treasures and spent hours searching for the perfect place to donate them.

When she heard about a group of women called the St. Louis Quilters from the Heart who made quilts for those in palliative care at Ascencion Providence Hospital, she knew she’d found the perfect place.

Lee Fadal (Courtesy Photos)

“It’s kind of one of those things of ‘what do you do with it?’” Collier said. “But I knew it was golden. I knew I didn’t want to just get rid of that. This is lovely stuff you can’t just throw this away.”

Marcena packed bins and bins filled with anything a quilter could need.

“Lots of kits, notions including like threads and scissors and all the things that would help make the quilts,” she said.

She then delivered the donations to the group founded by Sister Cecile Matushek, known to all as Sister “C”, who died in March at the age of 81. They meet the third Saturday of every month in the basement of St. Louis Catholic Church.

Lee Fadal (Courtesy Photo)

Barbara Hanley has been part of the group for years.

She says receiving the collection of a woman revered as one of the best ever in Central Texas is an honor.

“It felt like the carry on because so many of us knew who her mother was, and we knew how hard that was to give it up,” Hanley said.

Hanley says the group plans to put the donations to good use starting at their meeting later this month.

Marcena said she’s thankful to have found a good home for her mom’s most prized possessions that will be used to comfort others in difficult times.

“I appreciate being able to donate to them because they were gracious,” Marcena said. “They understand quilting and they’re giving to the community, and I want to be a part of it.”

