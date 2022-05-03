Advertisement

Elderly couple targets of aggravated robbery, police asking for help identifying suspect

Security footage of the robbery
Security footage of the robbery(Houston Police Department)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection to an aggravated robbery of an elderly couple.

When walking into a restaurant at around 11 a.m. April 22, a woman, 90, and a man,87, were approaching the door in the 7800 block of West Tidwell.

According to the couple, an unknown man opened the door to let them in and proceeded to reach over to the woman to grab her purse and ran to a black four-sedan to flee the scene.

Prior to the incident, the couple went to a bank and withdrew money that police think they were followed by the suspects.

Suspect of the aggravated robbery of an elderly couple
Suspect of the aggravated robbery of an elderly couple(Houston Police Department)

The suspect is described as a Black man that is to be around 20 to 21 years old, 5′7″ to 5′8″, 145 to 150 lbs. and wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

