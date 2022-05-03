Advertisement

Fort Worth police officer arrested, charged with assault

Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police officer Benjamin Johnson was arrested in Benbrook on Sunday and is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, authorities say.

The incident happened while he was off-duty, according to a news release from the Fort Worth Police Department.

Officer Johnson, who has worked for the department for four years, was placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers pending the outcome of an investigation surrounding the allegations, police said.

In a statement the department said: “The Fort Worth Police Department holds its officers to a high standard both on and off duty, and does not tolerate criminal misconduct or unethical behavior; therefore, a thorough investigation into the circumstances will be conducted,” said the department in a statement.

Officer Johnson was assigned to the Directed Response Unit at the time of his arrest.

