Collision in Southeast Killeen leaves one dead, police investigating

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A man is dead after a collision in Southeast Killeen Monday evening.

William Jimmie Thompson, 37, passed away from his injuries and was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Cooke at 11:51 p.m.

Killeen Police Department officers were dispatched at 11:03 p.m. May 2 in reference to an accident at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North Roy Reynolds Drive.

Upon arrival, they located a red pickup truck and a silver sedan with major damage.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a red GMC pickup was traveling westbound in the inside lane on E. Rancier Ave. when a silver Hyundai sedan traveling northbound in the inside lane on the Roy Reynolds Drive, drove past the red light and struck the pickup.

The driver and passenger of the GMC were transported to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights with minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

