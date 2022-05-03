Advertisement

Norman Mineta, 1st Asian-American Cabinet secretary, dies

FILE - In this June 7, 2011 file photo, former Transportation Secretary Norman Mineta, and his...
FILE - In this June 7, 2011 file photo, former Transportation Secretary Norman Mineta, and his wife Deni arrive for a State Dinner at the White House in Washington.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Norman Mineta, who as federal transportation secretary ordered commercial flights grounded after the 9/11 terror attacks in 2001, died Tuesday. He was 90.

John Flaherty, Mineta’s former chief of staff, said Mineta died “peacefully at his home surrounded by family” in Edgewater, Maryland.

“His cause of death was a heart ailment,” Flaherty added. “He was an extraordinary public servant and a very dear friend.”

Mineta broke racial barriers in becoming mayor of San Jose, California. He was also the first Asian-American to become a Cabinet secretary, serving under both Democratic President Bill Clinton and Republican George W. Bush.

