Oklahoma man shoots, kills girlfriend in parking of Texas Roadhouse in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Texas arrested an Oklahoma man in connection with the fatal shooting of his girlfriend in the parking lot of a Texas Roadhouse, Amarillo Police confirmed to KWTX.

Mario Rodriquez, 30, was arrested in Hereford, Texas and taken to the Deaf Smith County Jail.

Amarillo Police officers responded at 8:27 p.m. on April 30 at the parking lot of a Texas Roadhouse in the 2800 block of Interstate 14 West after reports of gunfire.

When they arrived, they found a Marisela Mendoza, 23, suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics transported the woman to an area hospital where she died as a result of her wounds.

During the on scene investigation, police learned the man and the woman, not residents of Texas, were in a relationship and had arranged to meet at the restaurant.

According to officers, the couple had traveled to the restaurant separately and got into an argument in the parking lot, which led to Rodriquez shooting Mendoza and then leaving the scene in a gray car.

Once the suspect was identified, an Amber Alert and regional broadcasts were issued as well as a murder warrant for the arrest.

Authorities captured Rodriquez in Hereford.

The case is still under investigation by the Amarillo Police Homicide Unit.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.