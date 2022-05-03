Suspect in Belton High School stabbing in custody; school remains on lockdown

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Belton Police Department said a “person is in custody” after a stabbing at Belton High School Tuesday morning.

The Belton Police Department is investigating a stabbing at Belton High School and the school is on lockdown.

Police said this is an active investigation, “but the scene is contained.”

Belton High School has dismissed students and buses are to pick up students at Tiger Field.

A school district official confirmed to KWTX everyone is okay and the school is working on a reunification plan to reunite students with their families.

This is a developing story. No further information is available.

