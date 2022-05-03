Advertisement

Suspect in Belton High School stabbing in custody; school remains on lockdown

File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Belton Police Department said a “person is in custody” after a stabbing at Belton High School Tuesday morning.

Police said this is an active investigation, “but the scene is contained.”

Belton High School has dismissed students and buses are to pick up students at Tiger Field.

A school district official confirmed to KWTX everyone is okay and the school is working on a reunification plan to reunite students with their families.

This is a developing story. No further information is available.

