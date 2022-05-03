Advertisement

Train slams into 18-wheeler in Midland

(KOSA)
By Matthew Alvarez
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

The City of Midland confirms that a Union Pacific train has slammed into an 18-wheeler Tuesday morning.

This happened near the intersection of Industrial Avenue and Warehouse Road.

Officials tell us that the semi-truck and trailer got stuck on the tracks. But the driver made it out safely before the train hit the trailer.

The railroad crossing and surrounding area were blocked off Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco Police identify woman shot, killed overnight; shooter at large
The deadly shootout at the Waco Twin Peaks led to the unprecedented arrest of 177 people. In...
Appeals court reinstates civil rights lawsuits of dozens of bikers arrested in 2015 Twin Peaks shootout
Police officers dispatched to the store learned the suspect demanded money, threatened the bank...
FBI investigating aggravated bank robbery inside Waco Walmart
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl
A man attempting to force his way into Ellison High School in Killeen is accused of assaulting...
Police: Man assaulted campus officer while trying to force his way into Ellison High

Latest News

File Graphic
Fort Worth police officer arrested, charged with assault
File Graphic (KWTX)
Suspect of Belton High School stabbing in custody, school is on lockdown
Alnajjar family
Dallas Police arrest after $100K stolen from Iraqi family in Texas
Mario Rodriguez
Oklahoma man shoots, kills girlfriend in parking of Texas Roadhouse in Amarillo
A crowd of people gather outside the Supreme Court, Monday night, May 2, 2022 in Washington. A...
If Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, Texas will completely ban abortion