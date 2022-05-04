Advertisement

Belton ISD working with police to investigate deadly on-campus stabbing

School district to provide help and resources for students, staff coping with loss
Belton High School was placed on lockdown after the deadly stabbing.
Belton High School was placed on lockdown after the deadly stabbing.
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Belton Independent School District on Wednesday said it is working in conjunction with Belton Police to investigate the deadly on-campus stabbing of Jose Luis “Joe” Ramirez Jr. on May 3.

“Our community is devastated to lose one of our students, Jose Ramirez, Jr. Administrators are working with Belton Police Department to ensure our students are able to return to school as swiftly and safely as possible,” the school district said.

“We are fully cooperating with law enforcement authorities as they continue the investigation.”

The school district said it is partnering with community services, as well as its own counseling staff, to meet the counseling needs of students and staff grieving the loss of a fellow classmate.

Caysen Tyler Allison, 18, a student at the school, was taken into custody after the deadly stabbing. Allison has not yet been charged with a crime.

