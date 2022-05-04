Advertisement

Boyd Retrial: Man guilty after altercation during shoplifting incident injured off-duty officer at Waco mall

Andre Boyd was on trial in Waco’s 19th State District Court on one count of aggravated robbery and one count of aggravated assault against a public servant.(KWTX)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A jury on Wednesday found Andre Boyd guilty of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault against a peace officer and evading arrest in connection with an altercation at Waco’s Richland Mall after an off-duty officer confronted Boyd, who walked out of Dillard’s carrying $800 worth of clothing he stole.

Boyd was retried after his first trial in March ended in mistrial with jurors deadlocked after seven hours of deliberations.

Roy Luna, a Precinct 5 deputy constable and a retired Waco police officer, testified on Tuesday that he confronted Boyd outside Dillard’s on Aug. 19, 2019, after Boyd carried an armload of clothes from the store and resisted his efforts to detain him.

The 48-year-old Boyd, of Austin, injured the police officer’s leg when he crashed his SUV into another vehicle during his getaway attempt.

Boyd’s defense attorneys told jurors that multiple shocks from Luna’s Taser stun gun during the incident rendered Boyd incapable of voluntarily controlling his actions.

The retrial is now in the sentencing phase. This is a developing story and this article will be updated when Boyd learns his punishment.

