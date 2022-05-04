Central Texas singer-songwriter who reached finals on ‘The Voice’ releasing new single, album

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Local singer and songwriter Holly Tucker, 29, is marking nine years since making her debut on NBC’s hit show “The Voice,” and following a tough few years in the entertainment business with COVID-19, says she’s back and better than ever.

Tucker is not only getting ready to release a new single and a new album, she’s also a newlywed.

“It was a beautiful day, and we honeymooned in Jamaica,” Holly beamed. “A lot of people ask me about my name. I will legally change my last name but continue to use Holly Tucker as my stage name in country music.”

The stage is where Holly, who grew up singing alongside her family at church, has always felt most at home.

Holly Tucker at church (Courtesy Photo)

She burst onto the scene nationally as a finalist on Season 4 of “The Voice,” and since being on the show, Holly has had eight chart-topping singles on Texas radio. The singer has also toured across the Lone Star State and the U.S.

Holly released an independent album and songs from a second album, interrupted for full release by COVID-19 and the inability to raise the funds needed.

Now that Holly’s back to playing paying gigs, she’s picking up where she left off. The singer just returned from Nashville where she recorded new music to finish up part two of her album, “You’re Gonna Know My Name.”

Holly Tucker's new album is titled "You're Gonna Know My Name." (Courtesy Photo)

A single from the album will be released to country radio in July with the rest of the album dropping in early fall.

Holly said getting things back to normal lately has truly been something to sing about.

“I mean, it feels like I can breathe again,” Holly said. “It’s like we’re back to normal with shows and that’s so exciting. I really missed it.”

And the news keeps on getting sweeter for the Lorena native.

Holly got married to the man she calls “her sweetheart,” Spencer Brenner, in February in Waco.

Holly got married to the man she calls “her sweetheart,” Spencer Brenner, in February in Waco. (Courtesy Photos)

“We love spending our off time at home and with our families, and taking our beloved mini–Australian Shepherd, Maverick, on walks in local parks,” she said.

Holly is getting ready to play a unique show in Waco this Mother’s Day weekend as she joins the Waco Jazz Orchestra with a show they’re called “Jazz-Country.”

Holly will be performing classics including “Crazy,” “At Last,” “Superstition,” “Fever,” and more. The orchestra has also rearranged some of Holly’s original country music as jazz/big band style.

The concert will be a fundraising event helping foster music scholarships for deserving McLennan County Community College students.

For more information and to purchase a ticket visit www.wacohippodrometheatre.com.

Waco Jazz Orchestra's "Jazz-Country" (Courtesy Photo)

