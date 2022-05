WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is searching for a missing man last seen in Waco 3 months ago.

Wayne Fieglein, 23, was reported missing by his family who have not heard from him.

He is described as having black hair, brown eyes, 5′ 8″ tall and around 150 lbs.

Anyone with information is to call 254-750-7500.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.