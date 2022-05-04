Friends remember Belton student as “genuine person”

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A community is mourning after the loss of Belton High School senior Joe Ramirez, Jr.

Ramirez died on Tuesday—police said another student stabbed Ramirez in a school bathroom during a fight.

Tuesday evening, the community gathered at Christ the King Church in Belton for a mass and special rosary to pray for the family.

Students also organized a balloon release at the church.

Martin Martinez, also a senior at Belton High School, said he’s known Ramirez since they were in elementary school, and grew up playing sports together.

Martinez remembered Ramirez as a genuine person—always ready to crack a joke and make a person smile. He said that’s how they’re remembering him.

“Everybody just wants to remember him as Joe, the person that would also make you smile, bring you up, make a dull moment bright again.”

Martinez added that Ramirez was always there for people.

“That’s really who Joe was,” Martinez said. “He was always that person, that even when you didn’t see him, you knew he was there. He’d always crack a smile, always make you smile.”

There is a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses for the family. It’s already raised more than $24,000.

Belton High School will be closed Wednesday, but all other schools will operate as normal.

