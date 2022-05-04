McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Sextortion Unit arrests Moody man on child porn charges

MOODY, Texas (KWTX) - An investigator with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Unit arrested Terry Alan Rushing, 58, of Moody, after receiving a tip regarding the upload of child pornography to an online account.

Rushing is facing five counts of possession of child pornography following his arrest on May 3, 2022.

Investigators executed a search warrant at Rushing’s place of employment and seized the man’s mobile phone.

During his interview with detectives, Rushing allegedly confessed to possessing and viewing images and videos of child pornography.

Investigators said Rushing also confessed to owning the accounts used to upload and download the content containing child pornography.

A search warrant was obtained for Rushing’s residence and two additional items were seized by investigators. The sheriff’s office did not reveal what type of items were seized at the home.

Rushing was booked into the McLennan County Jail.

