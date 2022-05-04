Severe weather potential Thursday along a cold front

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Strong to severe storms are possible in Central Texas starting tonight and continuing into the day Thursday. The highest potential for severe weather for our area comes Thursday as a strong cold front moves through. The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded parts of Central Texas to a level 3/5 chance for severe storms.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has upgraded parts of Central Texas to a level 3/5 risk for severe storms Thursday (KWTX)

WEATHER SET-UP

Scattered storms should develop tonight along dryline in West Texas. As storms fire up, they could turn strong to severe quickly with the atmosphere primed for severe storms. Some of those storms could hold on long enough to drive straight into Central and North Texas overnight. The best chances for storms should be northwest of our area tonight but more widespread storms are possible Thursday.

Our main weather feature driving storm chances is an area of low pressure to our north will stay north, but drop a cold front down through Texas on Thursday. This front will act as a lifting mechanism or driving force to pop off severe thunderstorms as it dives south.

TIMING

Thursday’s front should begin to kick up rain as early as about 5 AM. We’re mostly expecting rain to start after daybreak. As the front slides through gradually, we’re expecting rain coverage and intensity to pick up. Off and on rain is expected for much of the morning before it gradually exits east of I-35 during the course of the afternoon and early evening. It may not rain continuously all day long but there may not be a ton of dry time between storms.

Here's a timeline outlook for storms along a cold front Thursday (KWTX)

Rain chances should end from west to east by the time Thursday evening rolls around.

IMPACTS

Storms could be a bit strong, especially near and east of I-35 midday and into the afternoon. Large hail and damaging winds will be the primary concerns with any severe storm that forms, but a tornado can’t be ruled out. Locally heavy rain is also expected too. Widespread rainfall totals should be between a half-inch and inch but locally higher totals 2″+ are possible where the heaviest rain moves through.

- Main threats: Strong winds, hail

- Tornado potential low, but not zero

- Locally heavy rain, in spots, could create minor flooding issues

Overall the potential is there to see multi-inch totals of rain in parts of Central Texas (KWTX)

As we get closer, guidance looks more favorable for heavy rain bands to set up across the area - widely varying rainfall totals (KWTX)

Thursday will be cooler - some will be stuck in the 60s and 70s behind the front, some may make it back into the mid 80s where rain and clouds clear, but everybody should enjoy the spring air because it summer-style heat is on this weekend.

Temperatures will be spring-like on Thursday behind a cold front (KWTX)

THE WEEKEND

Summer is making an early appearance this year to celebrate moms on Mother’s Day! As sunshine gradually returns Friday, temperatures are expected to warm back into the upper 80s and maybe even the low 90s. Building high pressure and gusty south winds this weekend will pull warmth into Central Texas. Highs Saturday through Tuesday should warm into the mid-to-upper 90s each day. It’s entirely possible to see a triple-digit temperature late in the afternoon west of Highway 281 too. Enough humidity will be around, especially this weekend, to send heat index values into the triple-digits too. Unfortunately, there’s no real relief from the heat next week. Temperatures may very slowly slide back into the low 90s by the end of the work week, but there’s no appreciable rain chances now. We’ll need to monitor storms in West Texas early next week in case they may a run on our area, but odds are limited.

Mother's Day weekend could feature some of the hottest temperatures of the year (so far) (KWTX)

