Advertisement

Stormy Thursday turns to summer heat this weekend

Storms Thursday could be strong/severe
By Camille Hoxworth
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Scattered storms should develop tonight along dryline in West Texas. As storms fire up, they could turn strong to severe quickly with the atmosphere primed for severe storms. Some of those storms could hold on long enough to drive straight into Central and North Texas overnight. The best chances for storms should be northwest of our area tonight but more widespread storms are possible Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded parts of Central Texas to a level 3/5 chance for severe storms.

Thursday’s front looks to move through mostly through the middle part of the day. Rain could start in the northwestern part of Central Texas as early as daybreak but as the front slides southeast, coverage and intensity looks to pick up. It may not rain continuously all day long but there could be some strong to severe storms at times. Large hail and damaging winds will be the primary concerns with any severe storm that forms, but a tornado can’t be ruled out. Thursday is a day to stay weather aware!

Rain chances should end from west to east by the time Thursday evening rolls around. Thursday will be cooler - some will be stuck in the 60s and 70s behind the front, some may make it back into the mid 80s where rain and clouds clear, but everybody should enjoy the spring air because it summer-style heat is on this weekend.

Sunshine takes over Friday and temperatures bump up into the 90s! The mid and upper 90s expected this weekend. The heat may rise to even some triple-digit readings west of I-35 on Sunday! Add in the humidity and we all feel like upper 90s/triple digIts this weekend.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWTX has confirmed with officials that Caysen Tyler Allison is the student in custody after a...
Student stabbed at Belton High School dies; fellow schoolmate in custody
File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco Police identify woman shot, killed overnight; shooter at large
The deadly shootout at the Waco Twin Peaks led to the unprecedented arrest of 177 people. In...
Appeals court reinstates civil rights lawsuits of dozens of bikers arrested in 2015 Twin Peaks shootout
Police officers dispatched to the store learned the suspect demanded money, threatened the bank...
FBI investigating aggravated bank robbery inside Waco Walmart
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl

Latest News

Here's a timeline outlook for storms along a cold front Thursday
Severe weather potential Thursday along a cold front
KWTX Fastcast Images
Warmth and humidity returns ahead of what will be a soggy Thursday
Sean's Wednesday Fastcast
fastcast
Cold front, storm chances & incoming hot weekend