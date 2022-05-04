Stormy Thursday turns to summer heat this weekend

Scattered storms should develop tonight along dryline in West Texas. As storms fire up, they could turn strong to severe quickly with the atmosphere primed for severe storms. Some of those storms could hold on long enough to drive straight into Central and North Texas overnight. The best chances for storms should be northwest of our area tonight but more widespread storms are possible Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded parts of Central Texas to a level 3/5 chance for severe storms.

Thursday’s front looks to move through mostly through the middle part of the day. Rain could start in the northwestern part of Central Texas as early as daybreak but as the front slides southeast, coverage and intensity looks to pick up. It may not rain continuously all day long but there could be some strong to severe storms at times. Large hail and damaging winds will be the primary concerns with any severe storm that forms, but a tornado can’t be ruled out. Thursday is a day to stay weather aware!

Rain chances should end from west to east by the time Thursday evening rolls around. Thursday will be cooler - some will be stuck in the 60s and 70s behind the front, some may make it back into the mid 80s where rain and clouds clear, but everybody should enjoy the spring air because it summer-style heat is on this weekend.

Sunshine takes over Friday and temperatures bump up into the 90s! The mid and upper 90s expected this weekend. The heat may rise to even some triple-digit readings west of I-35 on Sunday! Add in the humidity and we all feel like upper 90s/triple digIts this weekend.

