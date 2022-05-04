Suspect identified in fatal Easter shooting, Hearne police conducting search

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Hearne police have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting that happened on April 17.

Justin Jarome Evans, 32, is wanted for second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

Hearne police responded to a gunshot in the 300 block of N. Colorado St. around 3 p.m. on Easter Sunday. Police said when they arrived, they found the victim, 48-year-old Cleophus Webster, with apparent gunshot wounds and rendered aid until he was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Webster was pronounced dead at St. Joseph Regional Hospital in Bryan.

The Hearne Police Department is asking anyone with information on the incident or information that could lead to Evans call 979-279-5533 or the Robertson County Crimestoppers hotline at 800-299-0191.

