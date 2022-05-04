Advertisement

Temple Police seek information on early Wednesday drive-by shooting

By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:59 AM CDT
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is seeking any information relating to a drive-by shooting in the early morning of May 4.

Officers responded to a call around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday to the incident in the 600 block of South 15th Street where a vehicle was found hit with a bullet.

No injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information is to call 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

