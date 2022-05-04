Uncle charged after Texas boy, 9, picks up loaded gun, fatally shoots younger brother

KATY, Texas (KWTX) - The uncle of the 9-year-old and 4-year-old involved in a deadly shooting has been charged in connection to the incident.

Francisco Lupian, 32, has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and jailed on a $100,000 bond.

The incident occurred around 12:20 p.m. May 2 in the 22300 block of Guston Hall Lane.

The 9-year-old was handling the pistol when it discharged, striking his brother, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The victim was then transported by Life Light to a medical center after his parents took him to a nearby hospital.

“An uncle was visiting the residence. He does not normally live there, and he had a gun. The 9-year-old male found the gun and accidentally discharged, striking the 4-year-old in the head,” said Major Susan Cotter of Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say because there were seven or eight people at the house during the shooting, a number of people were seen with bags over their hands.

The investigation is ongoing.

