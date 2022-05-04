Warmth and humidity returns ahead of what will be a soggy Thursday

Most of us were treated to some phenomenal weather on Tuesday after a cold front sunk through and dropped temperatures into the 60s and 70s. Unfortunately, yesterday’s front didn’t make it all the way through and it’s coming right back to the north as a warm front today. Overnight temperatures were able to dip into the low-to-mid 60s, but we’re expecting to see temperatures slowly rise back into the mid-to-upper 60s by daybreak. East of I-35, morning temperatures could warm into the low-70s and mid-70s are out your door in the Brazos Valley. As the warmer air overtakes Central Texas, we’re expecting maybe a stray shower or two. Overall though, today should be a mostly quiet day as mostly cloudy skies and gusty south winds allow us to warm into the mid-to-upper 80s. There is a low chance of a storm west of Highway 281 after 2 PM through about 5 PM with decaying storms from West Texas potentially moving in west of I-35 before midnight. Today’s rain chances are between 20% and 30% and most should remain dry. The better rain chances come Thursday.

A strong cold front will barrel into Central Texas and run straight into warm and humid air bringing us an 80% chance of rain and a chance for some strong storms too. Thursday’s front should begin to kick up rain as early as about 5 AM. We’re mostly expecting rain to start after daybreak. As the front slides through gradually, we’re expecting rain coverage and intensity to pick up. Off and on rain is expected for much of the morning before it gradually exits east of I-35 during the course of the afternoon and early evening. It may not rain continuously all day long but there may not be a ton of dry time between storms. Storms could be a bit strong, especially near and east of I-35 midday and into the afternoon, so there will be a chance a storm produces gusty winds, hail, or even a stray tornado. Locally heavy rain is also expected too. Widespread rainfall totals should be between a half-inch and inch but locally higher totals 2″+ are possible where the heaviest rain moves through. Temperatures Thursday will be all over the place thanks to the rain. We’ll start out in the mid-70s ahead of the rain and potentially drop into the 60s and low 70s when rain is falling. As precipitation comes to a close from west to east, west winds may boost temperatures back into the 70s and low 80s late in the day depending on how much sunshine returns.

Summer is making an early appearance this year to celebrate moms on Mother’s Day! As sunshine gradually returns Friday, temperatures are expected to warm back into the upper 80s and maybe even the low 90s. Building high pressure and gusty south winds this weekend will pull warmth into Central Texas. Highs Saturday through Tuesday should warm into the mid-to-upper 90s each day. It’s entirely possible to see a triple-digit temperature late in the afternoon west of Highway 281 too. Enough humidity will be around, especially this weekend, to send heat index values into the triple-digits too. Unfortunately, there’s no real relief from the heat next week. Temperatures may very slowly slide back into the low 90s by the end of the work week, but there’s no appreciable rain chances now. We’ll need to monitor storms in West Texas early next week in case they may a run on our area, but odds are limited.

