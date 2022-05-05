10 Things To Do in Central Texas This Weekend: May 7 & 8

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Looking for things happening this weekend in Central Texas? Look no further! We have 10 suggestions of things around Central Texas to do this weekend!

The This is Jazz County concert is on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Waco Hippodrome with goals of fundraising to help foster music scholarships for deserving MCC students. The night will feature savvy mashup of jazz & country classics performed by Holly Tucker and the Waco Jazz Orchestra.

The Black & White Soul-Jazz Affair is here! Enjoy the stylings of Waco’s own saxophonist Rob Holbert, Grammy nominated vocalist Mary Griffin, plus the amazing Althea Rene on flute and Jazmin Ghent playing saxophone. Music also includes performances by the mighty Delphonics! For tickets, information and reservations, call (254) 722-2071 or (254) 229-0258!

On May 11, 1991 the Dr Pepper Museum opened to the public for the first time. In celebrating 31 years on Saturday, the Dr. Pepper Museum Birthday Celebration will feature a special throwback admission price of $2 for everyone (that’s the price when they opened!) and a lucky sipper will win a year’s supply of Dr Pepper. Swing by and enter for a chance to win!

After a two-year hiatus, the Sertoma Kitefest is back this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the HOTMAC Field in Waco. The first 100 children (14 and younger) receive a free kite! The event also features a miniature aircraft flying exhibition, live music, games, contests, bounce houses, a prize wheel and a raffle! Food and drinks available. All proceeds benefit hearing impaired children of Central Texas.

Whether you are a train enthusiast or just getting started, National Train Day has something for everyone interested in trains. Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the Railroad & Heritage Museum in Temple will have crafts and activities along with balloon artists, caricatures, and tours of the train yard, drawings for prize-filled suitcases, a barrel train on the Santa Fe Plaza, model train displays at CentraMod, and the return of Speeder Cars on the tracks behind the Museum.

Annuals, perennials, hanging baskets, herbs, veggies, roses, Texas natives – the McLennan County Master Gardeners have it all! The 2022 Plant Sale is the place to be for all things foliage! Cash, checks and credit cards accepted.

Celebrate Asian Pacific Heritage Month with a free festival Saturday at the Killeen Community Center From noon to 8 p.m., honor these cultures with live Asian and Pacific performers, vendors, food trucks, and more.

The Parade of Homes presented by the Temple Area Builders Association showcasing the newest trends in construction, building design, interior decor and landscaping in one of Texas’ most exciting real estate communities is happening this weekend in Temple.

The Copperas Cove Noon Exchange Club is hosting the annual Mayfest 5K Color Run on Saturday at Ogletree Gap Park. Same-day registration begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday, with the race starting at 9 a.m. The club will also be selling $10 raffle tickets for a chance to win a 50″ TV, Apple Watch, Bose headphones, and a $100 gift card. The event raises funds to benefit groups that help with child abuse prevention.

The annual gathering of poets at the Central Texas Poetry and Prose event will be held on Saturday at 7 p.m. It’s a night to hear poets from across the state, including local poets from Salado, Georgetown, and Austin.

