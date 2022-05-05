Advertisement

Airbnb to crack down on parties following deaths of 2 teens

Airbnb said users without a history of positive reviews will not be allowed to book a property...
Airbnb said users without a history of positive reviews will not be allowed to book a property for one night only.(Airbnb via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT
(CNN) - Airbnb is cracking down on parties.

The company announced Wednesday that it is putting strict new rules in place to limit unauthorized parties at rental properties over summer holidays, including Fourth of July and Memorial Day weekends.

Airbnb said users without a history of positive reviews will not be allowed to book a property for one night only.

Users will also have to confirm they understand Airbnb can take legal action against them if they break the rules.

The new rules come after two teenagers were killed in a shooting at a large party held last month at an Airbnb property in Pittsburgh. Eight others were injured. Police said more than 200 people were at the party – many of them minors – which violated Airbnb’s policy of limiting gatherings to 16 people.

