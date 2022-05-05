Advertisement

Authorities find kids safe 2 kids in Houston area

Taylor Hudson-Oneal is not the primary caregiver, does not live with the children and has...
Taylor Hudson-Oneal is not the primary caregiver, does not live with the children and has limited contact with them.(Sugar Land Police Department)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUGERLAND, Texas (KWTX) - Sugar Land Police have found the two children and are now safe.

The Sugar Land Police Department asked for the public’s help in searching for two children taken by their biological father.

The children were taken around 12 p.m. May 3 “under suspicious circumstances,” according to police.

Taylor Hudson-Oneal was visiting his ex-girlfriend and their two children when he unexpectedly left in the ex-girlfriend’s silver Volkswagen Passat with a license plate number PRK 5816 with the children.

Taylor Hudson-Oneal is not the primary caregiver, does not live with the children and has limited contact with them.

Officers were concerned for the safety and welfare Elena Barras, 18 months, and Emmanuel Barras, 4 months.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWTX has confirmed with officials that Caysen Tyler Allison is the student in custody after a...
Suspect in deadly Belton High stabbing charged with murder
File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco Police identify woman shot, killed overnight; shooter at large
The deadly shootout at the Waco Twin Peaks led to the unprecedented arrest of 177 people. In...
Appeals court reinstates civil rights lawsuits of dozens of bikers arrested in 2015 Twin Peaks shootout
Police officers dispatched to the store learned the suspect demanded money, threatened the bank...
FBI investigating aggravated bank robbery inside Waco Walmart
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl

Latest News

H-E-B representatives present Woodgate Intermediate School Principal Wes Kanawyer with a prize...
Midway ISD Principal named finalist for Principal of the Year in H-E-B’s Excellence in Education Awards Program
Isabelle Halloran, 16
Temple Police searching for missing teen
Missing 14-year-old girl
Authorities search for a missing 14-year-old girl
FastCast
Brady's Thursday Afternoon FastCast
A tornado watch has been issued for nearly all of Central Texas through 6 PM this evening. The...
Tornado watch issued for most of Central Texas through 6 pm