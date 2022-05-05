Advertisement

Authorities search for 2 kids taken by father under ‘suspicious circumstances’ in Houston area

By Angela Bonilla
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SUGERLAND, Texas (KWTX) - The Sugar Land Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for two children taken by their biological father.

The children were taken around 12 p.m. May 3 “under suspicious circumstances,” according to police.

Taylor Hudson-Oneal was visiting his ex-girlfriend and their two children when he unexpectedly left in the ex-girlfriend’s silver Volkswagen Passat with a license plate number PRK 5816 with the children.

Taylor Hudson-Oneal is not the primary caregiver, does not live with the children and has limited contact with them.

Officers are concerned for the safety and welfare Elena Barras, 18 months, and Emmanuel Barras, 4 months.

(Left to Right) Elena Barras, 18 months, and Emmanuel Barras, 4 months.
(Left to Right) Elena Barras, 18 months, and Emmanuel Barras, 4 months.(Sugar Land Police Department)

Taylor Hudson-Oneal was last seen wearing a red hoodie sweatshirt and is known to frequent southwest Houston and the Sunny Side neighborhood.

Anyone with information is to call 281-275-2525.

