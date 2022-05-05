Advertisement

Proceeds from Belton Strong t-shirt sales to be donated to family of school stabbing victim

By Megan Vanselow
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - MP Designs is selling Belton Strong shirts in hopes of raising money for Joe Ramirez’ family after he was fatally stabbed at school Tuesday.

“I saw the post about the Ramirez family needing some help with funeral costs and I thought, ‘what do I do best? I make shirts,’” Mandy Purtill, owner of MP Designs said Wednesday.

Her website has a section for Belton Strong shirts being sold at $20 and $25, with 100% of the proceeds going to the family.

Purtill says since posting about the shirts this morning her phone has not stopped ringing and more than 125 orders have come in.

“This has been absolutely insane [my phone] has been non stop dinging. I’m probably going to have to call in some reinforcements because I’m a one woman operation,” she said.

She makes each shirt by hand but is preparing to ask for help based on the bulk of orders.

Her original goal was to get the shirts out in the next few days but say she may need a little longer for all the orders.

“I’m really excited about what we’re going to be able to give this family,” Purtill added.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWTX has confirmed with officials that Caysen Tyler Allison is the student in custody after a...
Suspect in deadly Belton High stabbing charged with murder
File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco Police identify woman shot, killed overnight; shooter at large
The deadly shootout at the Waco Twin Peaks led to the unprecedented arrest of 177 people. In...
Appeals court reinstates civil rights lawsuits of dozens of bikers arrested in 2015 Twin Peaks shootout
Police officers dispatched to the store learned the suspect demanded money, threatened the bank...
FBI investigating aggravated bank robbery inside Waco Walmart
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl

Latest News

How to help Belton High students cope with traumatic on-campus murder
How to help Belton High students cope with traumatic on-campus murder
Woman producing special t-shirts to help raise funds for family of slain Belton High student
Woman producing special t-shirts to help raise funds for family of slain Belton High student
File Graphic
Mental health experts: communication crucial to help Belton High students recover from traumatic on-campus murder
Terry Alan Rushing is facing five counts of possession of child pornography following his...
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Sextortion Unit arrests Moody man on child porn charges