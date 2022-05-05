Proceeds from Belton Strong t-shirt sales to be donated to family of school stabbing victim

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - MP Designs is selling Belton Strong shirts in hopes of raising money for Joe Ramirez’ family after he was fatally stabbed at school Tuesday.

“I saw the post about the Ramirez family needing some help with funeral costs and I thought, ‘what do I do best? I make shirts,’” Mandy Purtill, owner of MP Designs said Wednesday.

Her website has a section for Belton Strong shirts being sold at $20 and $25, with 100% of the proceeds going to the family.

Purtill says since posting about the shirts this morning her phone has not stopped ringing and more than 125 orders have come in.

“This has been absolutely insane [my phone] has been non stop dinging. I’m probably going to have to call in some reinforcements because I’m a one woman operation,” she said.

She makes each shirt by hand but is preparing to ask for help based on the bulk of orders.

Her original goal was to get the shirts out in the next few days but say she may need a little longer for all the orders.

“I’m really excited about what we’re going to be able to give this family,” Purtill added.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.