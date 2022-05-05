Advertisement

Houston man sentenced to life in prison for murder, dismemberment of girlfriend

Jeffery Andre McDonald, 50, has been convicted for murder in the death of Rebecca Joy...
Jeffery Andre McDonald, 50, has been convicted for murder in the death of Rebecca Joy Suhrheinrich, 58.(Harris County District Attorney)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) -A Houston man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his girlfriend in 2018 and dismembering her body before dumping it in Greens Bayou.

Jeffery Andre McDonald, 50, was convicted and sentenced for the murder of Rebecca Joy Suhrheinrich, 58.

Rebecca Joy Suhrheinrich, 58
Rebecca Joy Suhrheinrich, 58(Harris County District Attorney)

A manager at Suhrheinrich’s apartment complex forced entry into her unit for a welfare check in July 2018, after she did not report to work on that Monday or the preceding Friday.

When the manager saw blood on the floor and walls of the empty apartment, she dialed 911.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office investigators were soon led to Suhrheinrich’s recent boyfriend, McDonald, who had been seen driving her car after the murder.

McDonald’s adult sister later told investigators that she picked up her brother at a park near Greens Bayou, and that he had been acting strange. He appeared disheveled and seemed to be in distress. She took him to her home, where he took a nap.

When he awoke, he asked his sister for a ride back to the area where he was picked up the day before and took bleach with him.

He asked her to stop to let him out at the bridge where Suhrheinrich’s body was eventually found by law enforcement.

When McDonald’s sister learned Suhrheinrich was missing, she told authorities about his behavior and where he told her to stop her vehicle.

They found her remains there at Greens Bayou wrapped in a white bedsheet.

“Domestic violence can impact any population, any income group, any race and any religion. It is an epidemic, and it can escalate to murder in a flash,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. “I’m grateful that we were able to get justice for the victim’s family in this tragic case.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWTX has confirmed with officials that Caysen Tyler Allison is the student in custody after a...
Suspect in deadly Belton High stabbing charged with murder
File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco Police identify woman shot, killed overnight; shooter at large
The deadly shootout at the Waco Twin Peaks led to the unprecedented arrest of 177 people. In...
Appeals court reinstates civil rights lawsuits of dozens of bikers arrested in 2015 Twin Peaks shootout
Police officers dispatched to the store learned the suspect demanded money, threatened the bank...
FBI investigating aggravated bank robbery inside Waco Walmart
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl

Latest News

The morning run of Timecast shows that the cold front is expected to move in after around 10...
Severe storms likely today with arriving front
Taylor Hudson-Oneal is not the primary caregiver, does not live with the children and has...
Authorities search for 2 kids taken by father under ‘suspicious circumstances’ in Houston area
This photo provided by the Santa Ana Police Department shows Jade Benning who has been arrested...
Suspect in 1996 California stabbing death arrested in Texas
"Stealth Omicron," officially known as the BA.2 subvariant, is 30% more transmissible than the...
Although Central Texas COVID cases low, doctors worry about surges overseas