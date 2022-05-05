Advertisement

‘Juggers’ target Houston business owner who withdrew a large sum of money

Suspects fled in a vehicle with paper plates
By Angela Bonilla
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division is asking for the public’s assistance to identify the suspects responsible for the “jugging” of a business owner who had just withdrawn money from a bank.

The victim arrived at his convenience store around 12:10 p.m. on April 23 in the 10000 block of Telephone when he was attacked by two men.

Police said the men were attempting to rob the man of a bank bag containing a large sum of money.

The victim had just completed a bank run at a bank in Sugar Land at the 11700 block of University Blvd.

An employee inside the store witnessed what was happening and ran outside to help the business owner.

During the altercation, the bag of money fell to the ground and the bills scattered in the parking lot.

The suspects were seen picking up as much cash as they could before fleeing in a Black GMC Yukon with paper plates.

Police described the suspects as two Black men with a medium build, and approximately six feet tall. The men were wearing hoodies and face coverings.

This case is also related to another robbery that occurred on March 8, 2022 at the 400 block of West Bell.

